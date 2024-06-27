BIO-UV Group Board Welcomes New Talents

Bio-UV Group SA (FR:ALTUV) has released an update.

At BIO-UV Group’s recent general meeting, all board resolutions were approved, with the exception of some extraordinary resolutions, and shareholders showed confidence in the current leadership by renewing Laurent-Emmanuel Migeon as CEO. The board welcomes new member Vincent Quéré, replacing founder Benoit Gillmann, and new censor Bertrand Folliet, both bringing valuable experience to support the company’s international growth. The company, known for its innovative water disinfection systems, continues to pursue its development ambitions.

For further insights into FR:ALTUV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.