Bio-Rad Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results Amid Challenges

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( (BIO) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 29, 2025, Bio-Rad Laboratories reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. Despite challenges in academic research and biotech funding, the company achieved a slight increase in revenue to $653.0 million, up 0.5% from the previous year. However, a change in the fair market value of its investment in Sartorius AG led to a significant net loss of $341.9 million. The company maintained its full-year 2025 financial outlook, expecting non-GAAP, currency-neutral revenue growth of 0 to 1.0 percent.

The most recent analyst rating on (BIO) stock is a Buy with a $366.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on BIO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BIO is a Outperform.

Bio-Rad Laboratories’ overall stock score of 71 reflects its strong technical momentum and positive earnings call insights, despite valuation concerns and challenges in certain market segments. The company’s strategic focus and cost control measures are bolstering its financial outlook, but sustaining growth and profitability remains crucial.



More about Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. is a global leader in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of products for the life science research and clinical diagnostics markets. Based in Hercules, California, the company operates a global network with over 7,500 employees and reported $2.6 billion in revenues in 2024. Its customers include universities, research institutions, hospitals, biopharmaceutical companies, and various laboratories.

Average Trading Volume: 253,236

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $8.94B



