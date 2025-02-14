tiprankstipranks
Bio-Rad Laboratories Reports 2024 Earnings and Strategic Plans
Company Announcements

Bio-Rad Laboratories Reports 2024 Earnings and Strategic Plans

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( (BIO) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Bio-Rad Laboratories presented to its investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. is a leading company in the life science research and clinical diagnostics sector, known for its innovative products that serve universities, hospitals, and biopharmaceutical companies globally. The company, headquartered in Hercules, California, offers a wide range of high-quality products that advance scientific research and healthcare.

In its latest earnings report, Bio-Rad Laboratories announced a decline in revenue for both the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 compared to 2023. Despite challenges in its Life Science segment, the Clinical Diagnostics segment showed an upturn, indicating a return to normalized growth rates. The company also highlighted strategic initiatives, including its planned acquisition of Stilla Technologies, aimed at furthering its transformation and expanding its digital PCR platform.

Key financial metrics revealed a 2.0% decrease in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, driven primarily by a decline in the Life Science segment. The Clinical Diagnostics segment, however, saw a slight increase in net sales. The company reported a significant net loss due to changes in the fair market value of its investment in Sartorius AG, impacting overall earnings per share. Non-GAAP measures showed a modest decline in operating income and net income compared to 2023.

Looking ahead, Bio-Rad Laboratories remains committed to its strategic direction, focusing on transformation, margin expansion, and shareholder value creation. The anticipated acquisition of Stilla Technologies is expected to support a diverse range of applications, including oncology diagnostics and gene therapy, aligning with the company’s long-term goals. The management’s outlook for 2025 includes a projected non-GAAP revenue growth of 1.5% to 3.5% and an operating margin between 13.0% and 13.5%.

