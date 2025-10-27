Bio-Path Holdings Advances AML Treatment with BP1002 Clinical Trial

Bio-Path Holdings ((BPTH)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Bio-Path Holdings is conducting a clinical trial titled ‘A Phase I/Ib Study of BP1002 (a Liposomal Bcl-2 Antisense Oligodeoxynucleotide) in Patients With Refractory/Relapsed Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).’ The study aims to evaluate the safety and tolerability of BP1002, a novel treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory AML, and to determine its potential anti-leukemic effects.

The intervention being tested is BP1002, a liposomal Bcl-2 antisense oligodeoxynucleotide, designed to target and inhibit the Bcl-2 protein, which is often overexpressed in cancer cells. The study also explores the combination of BP1002 with decitabine, a chemotherapy drug.

This interventional study is non-randomized and follows a sequential intervention model. It is an open-label trial, meaning there is no masking, and its primary purpose is treatment-focused.

The study began on December 8, 2021, with an estimated primary completion date yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on March 6, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress in the trial.

This update could positively influence Bio-Path Holdings’ stock performance by reinforcing investor confidence in the company’s innovative approach to treating AML. The progress of BP1002 may also impact the competitive landscape, as successful results could position Bio-Path as a leader in AML treatment innovation.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

