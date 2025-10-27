Bio-Path Holdings Advances AML Treatment with BP1001 Clinical Trial

Bio-Path Holdings ((BPTH)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Bio-Path Holdings is currently conducting a Phase IIa clinical trial titled A Phase IIa, Open-label, Clinical Trial to Evaluate the Safety, Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics, and Efficacy of BP1001 in Combination With Venetoclax Plus Decitabine in Patients With AML Who Are Ineligible for Intensive Induction Therapy. The study aims to determine if the combination of BP1001, a liposomal Grb2 antisense oligonucleotide, with venetoclax and decitabine can offer greater efficacy in treating Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) compared to existing treatments.

The intervention being tested involves the drug BP1001 combined with venetoclax and decitabine. This combination is intended to enhance treatment efficacy in patients with untreated AML and those with refractory or relapsed AML who are not suitable for intensive chemotherapy.

The study is designed as an interventional, non-randomized trial with a parallel assignment. It is open-label, meaning there is no masking, and its primary purpose is treatment-focused.

The trial began on May 18, 2016, and is currently recruiting participants. The last update was submitted on March 6, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and ongoing nature.

This clinical update could positively impact Bio-Path Holdings' stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful results may enhance the company's competitive position in the AML treatment market.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

