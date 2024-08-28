Bio-Gene Technology Updates Corporate Governance

Bio-Gene Technology Ltd. (AU:BGT) has released an update.

Bio-Gene Technology Ltd. has updated its corporate governance statement, which is now available on their website and has been approved by the company’s Board of Directors as of August 27, 2024. The statement details the company’s adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations and includes disclosures regarding board and management roles, director appointments, and executive agreements. Investors can access the full document and board charter through the provided URL.

For further insights into AU:BGT stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.