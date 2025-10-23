Bio-Gene Technology Enhances Disclosure Procedures Following ASX Breach

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Bio-Gene Technology Ltd. ( (AU:BGT) ) has provided an announcement.

Bio-Gene Technology Limited is addressing a breach of ASX Listing Rule 3.1 regarding the disclosure of material information from collaborative research. The ASX found that Bio-Gene failed to disclose information promptly, leading to a review of their disclosure procedures. In response, Bio-Gene plans to strengthen protocols for managing third-party research, improve internal procedures for disclosure assessments, and provide targeted training on confidentiality and disclosure timing.

More about Bio-Gene Technology Ltd.

Bio-Gene Technology Limited is an Australian company that develops novel bio-insecticides to tackle global insecticide resistance challenges. Their products, based on naturally occurring compounds, are designed to control pests effectively while minimizing impact on human health and the environment. These products have applications in crop protection, grain storage, public health, and consumer uses.

Average Trading Volume: 682,277

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$8.24M

Learn more about BGT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue