Binjiang Service Approves Key Resolution at EGM

Binjiang Service Group Co. Ltd. ( (HK:3316) ) has provided an update.

Binjiang Service Group Co. Ltd. announced the successful passing of a resolution at its Extraordinary General Meeting held on January 17, 2025. The resolution, which was approved unanimously by the voting shareholders, confirmed and ratified the 2025 Master Pre-delivery Management Services Agreement. The approval signifies a strategic step for the company, potentially enhancing its operational capabilities and reinforcing its position in the service industry. The meeting’s proceedings were overseen by KPMG to ensure accuracy in the voting process.

More about Binjiang Service Group Co. Ltd.

Binjiang Service Group Co. Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the service industry. It is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, with a focus on pre-delivery management services.

YTD Price Performance: -6.20%

Average Trading Volume: 123,136

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$5.22B

