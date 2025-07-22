Binhai Investment Secures Favorable Loan from Agricultural Bank of China

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Binhai Investment Co ( (HK:2886) ) has provided an announcement.

Binhai Investment Company Limited announced that its subsidiary, TEDA Binhai Clean Energy Group Company Limited, has secured a RMB200 million medium-term working capital loan from Agricultural Bank of China. The loan features a favorable interest rate below the current Loan Prime Rate, which is expected to enhance the company’s financial operations and support its long-term cooperation with the bank. This financial move is part of Binhai’s strategy to optimize its financing channels, reduce costs, and strengthen its financial foundation for sustainable development.

Binhai Investment Company Limited operates in the clean energy sector, focusing on providing sustainable energy solutions. The company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in optimizing financing channels and managing debt structures to support its growth and sustainability.

