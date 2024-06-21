Binhai Investment Declares Final 2023 Dividend

Binhai Investment Co (DE:WS7A) has released an update.

Binhai Investment Company Limited has announced a final cash dividend of HKD 0.076 per share for the year ended 31 December 2023, with an option for shareholders to convert this dividend into shares at a price of HKD 1.26 per scrip. Shareholders must make their election by 10 July 2024, with the payment date set for 19 July 2024. The company’s board of directors consists of a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members.

