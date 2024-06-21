Binhai Investment Announces Flexible 2023 Dividend

Binhai Investment Co (DE:WS7A) has released an update.

Binhai Investment Company Limited has announced a final dividend of HK$0.076 per share for 2023, with shareholders having the option to receive this dividend in cash or as Scrip Shares, valued at HK$1.26 each. The Scrip Dividend Scheme allows for a flexible dividend payment, and shareholders in Germany and Greece, as per legal advice, face no restrictions in participating. Shareholders must submit their election forms by the specified deadline, with provisions made for extensions in case of severe weather warnings in Hong Kong.

