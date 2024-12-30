Billion Industrial Holdings Welcomes New Executive Director

Billion Industrial Holdings Ltd. (HK:2299) has released an update.

Billion Industrial Holdings Ltd. has appointed Ms. Shi Haiyan as an executive director, effective December 31, 2024. With over 15 years of experience in the textile industry, Ms. Shi has been integral to the company’s quality management. Her appointment also marks the achievement of gender diversity on the board.

