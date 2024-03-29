Bilibili Incentivizes Employees with Stock Grants

Bilibili (BILI) has released an update.

Bilibili Inc. has announced the grant of 2,425,124 restricted share units (RSUs) to 119 employees under its 2018 Share Incentive Plan, representing about 0.59% of the company’s total shares. These RSUs, which will vest between 2025 and 2030, aim to align employee interests with shareholder value and retain key personnel. The grants are part of a larger scheme allowing for the issuance of up to 10% of the company’s Class Z Ordinary Shares, and no further shareholder approval is required.

For further insights into BILI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.