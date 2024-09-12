Bilibili Inc. Showcases Soaring Financial Growth

Bilibili (BILI) has released an update.

Bilibili Inc. reports strong financial performance in its 2024 Interim Report, with a 14% increase in net revenues and significant improvements in both gross profit and margins. The company has effectively leveraged its vibrant community for commercial success, resulting in a 47% increase in gross profit and a substantial reduction in net losses. User growth and engagement continue to surge, with daily and monthly active users growing year over year and content consumption reaching new heights.

