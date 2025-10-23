Bilibili Inc. Schedules Q3 2025 Earnings Announcement and Conference Call

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Bilibili, Inc. Class Z ( (HK:9626) ) is now available.

Bilibili Inc. has announced that its board of directors will meet on November 13, 2025, to approve and announce the company’s unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025. The results will be published on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange website, and an earnings conference call will be held the same day to discuss the results, potentially impacting investor perceptions and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:9626) stock is a Buy with a HK$252.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bilibili, Inc. Class Z stock, see the HK:9626 Stock Forecast page.

More about Bilibili, Inc. Class Z

Bilibili Inc. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, known for its focus on online entertainment services, particularly in the video streaming and mobile gaming sectors. It operates primarily in the Chinese market, catering to a young audience with a diverse range of content including anime, comics, and games.

Average Trading Volume: 6,380,681

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$93.07B

