Bilibili Inc. Reveals Strong H1 2024 Financial Growth

Bilibili, Inc. Class Z (HK:9626) has released an update.

Bilibili Inc. reports a robust financial performance for the first half of 2024, with a 14% increase in total net revenues and a 47% surge in gross profit compared to the same period in 2023. The company also managed to significantly narrow its net loss by 37% and turned around its operating cash flow to RMB2.39 billion. Additionally, Bilibili’s daily active users grew by 8%, indicating a strong user engagement.

