Bilibili Inc. Maintains Steady Share Capital

Bilibili Inc. has reported no changes in its authorised/registered share capital or its issued shares and treasury shares for the month ending July 31, 2024, maintaining the balance at 100,000,000 Class Y shares, 9,800,000,000 Class Z shares, and 100,000,000 Undesignated shares, respectively. The total authorised/registered share capital remains at USD 1,000,000, with Class Z ordinary shares outstanding at 330,419,917, excluding shares reserved for share incentive plans.

