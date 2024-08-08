BII Railway Welcomes New Executive Director

BII Railway Transportation Technology Holdings Co., Ltd. (HK:1522) has released an update.

BII Railway Transportation Technology Holdings Co., Ltd. announces major board changes with the appointment of Ms. Zhao Jingyuan as an executive Director and the resignations and appointments in their non-executive director positions. Ms. Zhao, with a robust background in human resources and history of serving in various management capacities within the company, is set to bring her expertise to the board with a service agreement that starts from August 8, 2024. The company extends a warm welcome to Ms. Zhao and anticipates her valuable contributions to the corporate leadership.

