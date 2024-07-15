BII Railway Tech Reports Strong Mid-Year Growth

BII Railway Transportation Technology Holdings Co., Ltd. (HK:1522) has released an update.

BII Railway Transportation Technology Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced significant business growth for the first half of 2024, securing new contracts and projects worth approximately RMB 850 million, with orders reaching RMB 2.5 billion. The company has expanded both domestically and internationally, entering new markets in Tangshan, Cairo, Amsterdam, and Rio de Janeiro, and has also won a major overhaul project and made strides in the intelligent infrastructure sector. However, investors are cautioned as this financial data is based on unaudited accounts and is subject to change.

