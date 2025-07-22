BII Railway Expands Market Presence with New Contracts and Innovations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

BII Railway Transportation Technology Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1522) ) just unveiled an announcement.

BII Railway Transportation Technology Holdings Co., Ltd. announced significant business developments, including securing new contracts worth approximately RMB1,144 million in the first half of 2025. The company expanded its market presence by winning a major project for Beijing Metro Line 22 and entering the Malaysian market with a Passenger Information System project for the East Coast Railway. The delivery of intelligent PIS products for Guangzhou Metro and recognition for technological innovation in rail transportation further strengthen its industry positioning. Participation in the 2025 Indonesia Rail Summit highlights its strategic focus on the Southeast Asian market, fostering regional collaboration.

More about BII Railway Transportation Technology Holdings Co., Ltd.

BII Railway Transportation Technology Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the rail transportation technology industry, focusing on intelligent transportation solutions. The company provides products and services such as integrated monitoring systems, vehicle health management, and big data analysis platforms, with a market focus on both domestic and international rail systems.

Average Trading Volume: 2,570,478

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$629.1M

