BII Railway Expands Market and Enhances Technological Edge in 2024

BII Railway Transportation Technology Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1522) ) has provided an update.

BII Railway Transportation Technology Holdings Co., Ltd. announced significant business developments for the year ending December 2024, reporting approximately RMB2,497 million in new contracts and bids. The company entered the Philippine market, securing a project for train systems, and continued strengthening its position in Hong Kong with a maintenance project for the MTR East Rail Line. Additionally, BII Railway executed contracts for Beijing Rail Transit projects and unveiled the CR450 high-speed train, equipped with their latest technology. These efforts, along with technological innovations recognized by national accolades, enhance the company’s competitive edge and market expansion capabilities.

More about BII Railway Transportation Technology Holdings Co., Ltd.

BII Railway Transportation Technology Holdings Co., Ltd., incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates in the railway transportation technology industry. It offers services and products such as passenger service systems, intelligent analytics systems, and project execution in rail systems, with a focus on expanding its market presence in Asia, including Hong Kong and the Philippines.

YTD Price Performance: -1.85%

Average Trading Volume: 1,001,161

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$555.7M

