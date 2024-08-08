BII Railway Announces Board Structure and Committees

BII Railway Transportation Technology Holdings Co., Ltd. (HK:1522) has released an update.

BII Railway Transportation Technology Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced its Board of Directors, highlighting the key positions including the CEO, Chairman, and various committee members. The company has established four main committees within the Board, each with designated members and chairpersons to oversee different aspects of the company’s governance. This organizational update is crucial for stakeholders monitoring the company’s leadership structure and strategic direction.

