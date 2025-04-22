BII Railway Announces Board Changes with New Director Appointment

An update from BII Railway Transportation Technology Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1522) ) is now available.

BII Railway Transportation Technology Holdings Co., Ltd. announced a change in its board composition, effective April 22, 2025. Mr. Li Wei resigned as an independent non-executive director to focus on other commitments, and Ms. Ng Wing Yan Claudia has been appointed to replace him. Ms. Ng brings extensive experience in corporate governance and strategic planning, which may enhance the company’s operational and strategic capabilities.

BII Railway Transportation Technology Holdings Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on railway transportation technology. The company operates through its subsidiaries, providing technology solutions and services primarily in the railway sector.

