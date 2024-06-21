Bigtincan’s Substantial Shareholding Shifts

Bigtincan Holdings Ltd (AU:BTH) has released an update.

Bigtincan Holdings Limited (BTH) has experienced a notable change in its substantial shareholdings, with Regal Funds Management Pty Limited and its associates significantly increasing their voting power from 12.90% to 15.91%. The series of acquisitions, which saw Regal Funds Management buy additional ordinary shares, has altered the company’s substantial holding structure, indicating a potentially strategic move by the investment firm. This could signal a growing confidence in Bigtincan Holdings’ prospects or a strategic positioning by Regal Funds Management.

