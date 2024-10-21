Bigtincan Holdings Announces Nasdaq Listing Plan

Bigtincan Holdings Ltd (AU:BTH) has released an update.

Bigtincan Holdings Ltd has entered a Business Combination Agreement with Investcorp AI Acquisition Corp to list its business on Nasdaq via Bigtincan Limited, a newly formed Cayman Islands company. The transaction includes a pre-money equity valuation of $275 million and aims to raise additional funds through institutional investors and debt financing. Shareholders will hold approximately 75% of the new entity, with an option for partial cash election, positioning Bigtincan as a potential global leader in enterprise software.

