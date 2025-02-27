Bigtincan Holdings Announces Court Approval for Acquisition Meetings

An announcement from Bigtincan Holdings Ltd ( (AU:BTH) ) is now available.

Bigtincan Holdings Ltd has announced that the Supreme Court of New South Wales has approved the convening of meetings for shareholders and option holders to vote on the proposed acquisition by Big Wombat Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Vector Capital Management. The acquisition involves the purchase of 100% of Bigtincan’s issued share capital and the cancellation of certain options. The Scheme Booklet, which includes an Independent Expert’s Report, will be distributed to securityholders, outlining the details of the acquisition and the recommended voting actions. The Bigtincan Board has unanimously recommended that securityholders vote in favor of the acquisition, citing the Independent Expert’s conclusion that the proposal is fair and reasonable.

Bigtincan Holdings Ltd operates in the technology industry, specializing in providing sales enablement automation solutions. The company focuses on delivering software that enhances sales and service team productivity through improved content management and customer engagement tools.

