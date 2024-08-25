Bigtincan Announces FY24 Results Webinar

Bigtincan Holdings Ltd (AU:BTH) has released an update.

Bigtincan Holdings Limited is set to unveil its full-year financial results for FY24 on August 29, 2024, and invites shareholders and investors to a detailed webinar presentation on the same day. The session, hosted via Zoom, will feature insights from CEO David Keane and Global Head of Finance Cyril Desouza, offering participants an opportunity to submit questions and interact with management. The company, which partners with top-tier brands like Nike and Prudential to enhance the buying experience, encourages advanced question submissions via email.

