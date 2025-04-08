BIGG Digital Assets Strengthens Netcoins Team and Approves New Equity Plan

An update from BIGG Digital Assets ( (TSE:BIGG) ) is now available.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. announced the hiring of Prentis Beck-Sayers as Director of Sales and Trading for its subsidiary, Netcoins, to enhance its sales and trading capabilities. This strategic move aims to strengthen Netcoins’ position in the market by catering to high-net-worth individuals and organizations, further supported by the hiring of Anastasia Volkov as a Sales Support specialist. Additionally, BIGG’s shareholders approved an Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan, aligning with TSX Venture Exchange requirements, which will replace the existing stock option plan to offer a comprehensive equity-based compensation strategy. This plan is designed to align the interests of the company’s board, management, and key employees with those of its shareholders, ensuring talent retention and attraction.

More about BIGG Digital Assets

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. is a prominent player in the digital assets industry, focusing on creating a secure, compliant, and regulated crypto environment. The company owns Netcoins, which provides secure crypto trading services in Canada and the USA, Blockchain Intelligence Group, and TerraZero. Netcoins offers a wide range of products, including crypto trading with over 60 assets, Netcoins Pay Mastercard, and staking services in Canada, accessible via mobile and web applications, API, and an OTC Trading Desk.

YTD Price Performance: -48.46%

Average Trading Volume: 222,401

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $21.85M

Learn more about BIGG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue