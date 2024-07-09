Big Yellow Group to Open New London Storage Facility

Big Yellow Group (GB:BYG) has released an update.

Big Yellow Group PLC has been granted planning permission for a new 68,400 sq ft self-storage facility in Kentish Town, London, with construction set to begin next year and completion aimed for 2026. This development marks the first purpose-built self-storage centre in the densely populated area of Camden, London, highlighting the company’s success in overcoming the challenges of securing planning in inner-city locations.

