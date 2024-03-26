Big Tree Unveils ‘Nanaverse’ for Biodiversity Preservation

AurCrest Gold (TSE:BIGT) has released an update.

Big Tree Carbon Inc. has introduced an innovative Natural Asset Resource platform called ‘The Nanaverse,’ aimed at preserving global biodiversity in partnership with First Nations in Northern Ontario. This 20-year project invites public and private sectors to support natural wealth through a novel revenue-generating model that diverges from traditional carbon offsetting methods. Marking a new direction in Canada’s Resource Industry, Big Tree stands out with a majority First Nations Board of Directors, aligning with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action.

For further insights into TSE:BIGT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.