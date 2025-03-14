Big Tree Cloud Holdings Faces Nasdaq Compliance Challenge

Big Tree Cloud Holdings ( (DSY) ) has provided an announcement.

On March 13, 2025, Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited received a deficiency notice from Nasdaq due to its Market Value of Publicly Held Shares falling below the required $15 million for 30 consecutive business days. The company has until September 9, 2025, to regain compliance to avoid potential delisting. Meanwhile, the company has relocated its principal executive office within Shenzhen, China, on March 14, 2025. The company is actively monitoring its market value and exploring options to maintain its Nasdaq listing.

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited is a company operating in the technology sector, focusing on cloud computing services. The company is based in Shenzhen, China, and is listed on The Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol ‘DSY.’

