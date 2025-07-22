Big Technologies Reports H1 2025 Trading Update with New Contract Wins

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Big Technologies PLC ( (GB:BIG) ) just unveiled an update.

Big Technologies, a leader in electronic monitoring solutions, reported a slight decline in revenue for the first half of 2025 compared to the previous year, with total group revenues at £24.8m. Despite this, the company saw underlying revenue growth of 4% in its criminal justice segment, excluding the Colombia contract, and maintained a strong balance sheet with net cash of £94.9m. The company also announced two new contracts, including a significant renewal with Queensland Corrective Services, indicating continued demand and growth potential in its core markets.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BIG) stock is a Hold with a £80.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Big Technologies PLC stock, see the GB:BIG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BIG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BIG is a Neutral.

The strong financial position of Big Technologies PLC is overshadowed by recent operational challenges and legal disputes. While technical indicators and valuation suggest potential, mixed corporate events and declining revenue growth need addressing.

More about Big Technologies PLC

Big Technologies is a market leader in the remote personal monitoring industry, operating under the trusted ‘Buddi’ brand. The Company delivers innovative, high-quality solutions that combine advanced hardware and software to support the monitoring of individuals in both the criminal justice and remote care sectors. Through its integrated technology platform, Big Technologies offers state-of-the-art Electronic Monitoring solutions on a subscription-based, SaaS-like model. This platform is highly flexible and scalable, enabling tailored deployments across diverse use cases and geographies. The Company’s core technologies are designed to meet the evolving needs of governments, agencies, and care providers, ensuring safety, compliance, and peace of mind through reliable, real-time monitoring.

Average Trading Volume: 547,119

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £263.9M

