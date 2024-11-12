Big Technologies PLC Boosts Value with Share Buyback

Big Technologies PLC (GB:BIG) has released an update.

Big Technologies PLC has repurchased 76,032 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback programme, maintaining its focus on enhancing shareholder value. Known for its pioneering solutions in the remote monitoring industry, particularly within the criminal justice sector, the company continues to leverage its advanced technology offering, ‘Buddi’, to drive substantial growth and cost savings for its clients.

