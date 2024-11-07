Big Technologies PLC Boosts Share Value with Buyback

Big Technologies PLC (GB:BIG) has released an update.

Big Technologies PLC has repurchased 19,400 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This strategic move reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value while maintaining a robust presence in the remote monitoring sector. With its innovative ‘Buddi’ platform, Big Technologies continues to lead in providing cost-effective electronic monitoring solutions for the criminal justice market.

