Big Technologies PLC AGM Results and Litigation Update

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Big Technologies PLC ( (GB:BIG) ) has provided an announcement.

Big Technologies PLC announced the results of its Annual General Meeting, revealing that several resolutions were passed, while others, including key proposals on directors’ remuneration and share allotment, were not approved. The board emphasized the importance of shareholder engagement and highlighted the influence of Sara Murray’s votes on the outcomes. Despite some resolutions not passing, the board does not anticipate any immediate operational impact and remains committed to aligning with shareholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BIG) stock is a Hold with a £80.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Big Technologies PLC stock, see the GB:BIG Stock Forecast page.

More about Big Technologies PLC

Big Technologies PLC is a leading specialist in electronic monitoring, primarily serving the criminal justice and remote care sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 1,349,383

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £273.7M

See more insights into BIG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.