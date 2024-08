Big Technologies PLC (GB:BIG) has released an update.

Charles Lewinton, COO of UK’s Big Technologies PLC, has sold 173,346 shares at an average price of £1.24 each to meet potential tax liabilities from a recent shares exchange. Post-sale, Lewinton retains a 0.4% stake in the company with 1,243,996 shares. The transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange, AIM.

