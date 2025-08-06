Big Technologies Announces Board Restructuring and Share Issuance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Big Technologies PLC ( (GB:BIG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Big Technologies plc has announced a change in its Board structure, with COO Charles Lewinton stepping down from the Board to improve governance practices, while continuing in his executive role. Additionally, the company issued new shares to Lewinton as part of a share exchange related to Buddi Limited, which will affect the company’s total voting rights. These changes are expected to enhance the balance between Executive and Non-Executive Directors and support the company’s growth strategy, particularly in the Americas.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BIG) stock is a Hold with a £80.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Big Technologies PLC stock, see the GB:BIG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BIG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BIG is a Neutral.

Big Technologies PLC shows strong financial performance and resilience with a robust balance sheet and profitability. However, high valuation and legal disputes pose risks. The technical analysis indicates mixed momentum, and recent corporate events, while showing leadership confidence, also highlight instability.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:BIG stock, click here.

More about Big Technologies PLC

Big Technologies is a market leader in the remote personal monitoring industry, operating under the trusted ‘Buddi’ brand. The Company delivers innovative, high-quality solutions that combine advanced hardware and software to support the monitoring of individuals in both the criminal justice and remote care sectors. Through its integrated technology platform, Big Technologies offers state-of-the-art Electronic Monitoring solutions on a subscription-based, SaaS-like model. This platform is highly flexible and scalable, enabling tailored deployments across diverse use cases and geographies. The Company’s core technologies are designed to meet the evolving needs of governments, agencies, and care providers, ensuring safety, compliance, and peace of mind through reliable, real-time monitoring.

Average Trading Volume: 526,455

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £269.7M

For detailed information about BIG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue