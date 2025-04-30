Big River Industries Announces Board Resignation

Big River Industries Ltd. ( (AU:BRI) ) has issued an update.

Big River Industries Limited announced the resignation of Brendan York from his role as Non-Executive Director, effective June 11, 2025. York, who has been with the company since October 2019 and served on the Audit and Risk Committee, was praised by Chair Martin Monro for his significant contributions to the company. His departure marks a notable change in the board’s composition, potentially impacting the company’s strategic direction.

YTD Price Performance: -1.17%

Average Trading Volume: 25,902

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$108M

