Big Lots Executive VP Giannantonio Exits; Leadership Adjusts

Margarita Giannantonio, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer of Big Lots, Inc., will leave the company immediately due to personal reasons, with her departure considered a termination without cause. Big Lots won’t immediately seek a replacement for her position. Instead, Senior Vice Presidents Kevin Kuehl and Shelly Trosclair will report to CEO Bruce K. Thorn, while Seth Marks takes on additional responsibilities for the Food and Consumables divisions.

