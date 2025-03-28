Biesse SPA Prepares for Shareholders’ Meeting with Key Document Release

Biesse SPA ( (IT:BSS) ) has shared an announcement.

Biesse SPA has announced the availability of documents related to its upcoming Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting scheduled for April 28 and 29, 2025. The meeting notice, proxy forms, share capital information, and Board of Directors’ explanatory reports are accessible to the public at the company’s registered office, on its website, and through the authorized storage mechanism ‘1Info’. This announcement underscores Biesse’s commitment to transparency and governance, potentially impacting its stakeholder engagement and reinforcing its industry positioning.

More about Biesse SPA

Biesse SPA is an international company specializing in the production of integrated lines, machines, and components for processing materials such as wood, glass, stone, plastic, and composites. Founded in Italy in 1969, the company is listed on the Euronext STAR segment of Borsa Italiana and serves clients in the furniture, furnishing & construction, automotive, and aerospace sectors. With about 80% of its revenue generated abroad, Biesse operates a global network with production areas and commercial showrooms in 19 countries, supported by over 3,900 employees.

YTD Price Performance: -9.61%

Average Trading Volume: 291

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €191.3M

