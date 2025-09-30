Biesse S.p.A. Announces Leadership Change with New CFO Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Biesse SPA ( (IT:BSS) ) has issued an announcement.

Biesse S.p.A. has announced a significant leadership change with the consensual termination of Dr. Nicola Sautto as Group Chief Financial Officer, effective October 1, 2025. Dr. Pierre La Tour will take over the role, bringing extensive international experience and familiarity with the company, and will also oversee risk management, indirect purchases, and HR planning and control, alongside his responsibilities for financial documentation and sustainability reporting.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:BSS) stock is a Hold with a EUR7.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Biesse SPA stock, see the IT:BSS Stock Forecast page.

More about Biesse SPA

Biesse S.p.A. is a company listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of Euronext Milan, operating in an industry that involves the preparation of financial documents and sustainability reporting, among other responsibilities.

Average Trading Volume: 49,958

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €202.5M

See more data about BSS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue