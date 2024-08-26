BHP’s 2024 Report Highlights Economic Impact

BHP Group Ltd (AU:BHP) has released an update.

BHP Group Ltd’s 2024 Economic Contribution Report, now accessible online, emphasizes the company’s commitment to resourcefully connecting people and fostering a better world. The report outlines BHP’s financial contributions, tax approach, and the social value created through various case studies, including the Local Buying Program and the Jansen potash project. It aims to provide transparency on the company’s economic impact and governance, detailing payments made to governments and their approach to tax policy development and compliance.

