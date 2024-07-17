BHP Reports Record Production and Strategic Progress

BHP Group Ltd (AU:BHP) has released an update.

BHP Group Ltd announced robust operational performance for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, with a record iron ore output and the highest copper production in over a decade. The company completed the sale of its Blackwater and Daunia metallurgical coal operations and is making significant progress on its Jansen potash project in Canada. Additionally, BHP temporarily suspended its Western Australia Nickel operations due to global market oversupply and low nickel prices.

For further insights into AU:BHP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.