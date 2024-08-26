BHP Group’s 2024 Blueprint for Climate Transition

BHP Group Ltd (AU:BHP) has released an update.

BHP Group Ltd has released its Climate Transition Action Plan for 2024, outlining commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across its operations and joint ventures. The plan, set for discussion at the 2024 Annual General Meeting, emphasizes the company’s strategy towards operational decarbonization and responsible resource management, aimed at building a better world. While the document contains forward-looking statements and scenarios for future climate-related actions, BHP advises caution in relying on these predictions.

