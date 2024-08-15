BHP Group to Address Climate Resolutions in AGM

BHP Group Ltd (AU:BHP) has released an update.

BHP Group Limited has announced that it will include shareholder resolutions, focused on climate action and steel decarbonisation, in its upcoming 2024 AGM Notice. Shareholders have proposed amendments to the company’s constitution and are requesting increased transparency on BHP’s plans for reducing Scope 3 emissions, particularly those related to iron ore processing. The company plans to release its second Climate Transition Action Plan and will provide voting recommendations in response to the shareholder requisitions.

