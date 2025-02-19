BHP Group Successfully Prices US$3 Billion Bond Offer

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

BHP Group Ltd ( (AU:BHP) ) has shared an update.

BHP Group Limited has successfully priced a US$3.0 billion bond offer in the US market, which includes three tranches with varying tenors and fixed coupon rates. The proceeds from these bonds, issued by its subsidiary BHP Billiton Finance (USA) Limited, will be used for general corporate purposes, potentially enhancing the company’s financial flexibility and operational capabilities.

More about BHP Group Ltd

BHP Group Limited is a leading global resources company headquartered in Australia, primarily involved in the extraction and production of minerals, oil, and gas. It focuses on sectors including petroleum, copper, iron ore, and coal, serving markets around the world.

YTD Price Performance: 4.53%

Average Trading Volume: 290,700

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $131.2B

