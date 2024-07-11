BHP Group Pauses Western Australia Nickel Ops

BHP Group Ltd (AU:BHP) has released an update.

BHP Group Limited has announced the temporary suspension of its Western Australia Nickel operations due to a global nickel oversupply and consequent sharp drop in prices. The company is set to invest around US$300 million annually to maintain the operations during the suspension, with the possibility of restarting in the future. They have also committed to offering alternative roles to frontline employees, along with establishing a AU$20 million Community Fund to support local communities affected by the suspension.

