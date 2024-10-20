BHP Group Negotiates Samarco Dam Settlement in Brazil

BHP Group Ltd (AU:BHP) has released an update.

BHP Group Ltd is engaged in ongoing negotiations with Brazilian authorities to settle claims related to the 2015 Samarco dam failure, with a proposed total settlement value of approximately R$170 billion (US$31.7 billion). The settlement aims to compensate affected communities and includes provisions for environmental remediation and socio-economic programs. Final agreement terms are still under discussion and require approvals from relevant parties.

For further insights into AU:BHP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.