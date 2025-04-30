BHP Group Announces Total Voting Rights Update

An update from BHP Group Ltd ( (AU:BHP) ) is now available.

BHP Group Limited has announced that as of April 30, 2025, its issued share capital consists of 5,075,992,235 ordinary shares with voting rights, with no shares held in treasury. This update is in accordance with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, allowing shareholders to determine their interest in the company. The announcement reflects BHP’s commitment to transparency in its financial operations, which is crucial for maintaining investor confidence and regulatory compliance.

BHP Group Limited is a leading global resources company headquartered in Australia. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of a range of commodities, including iron ore, copper, oil, and gas, with a strong focus on sustainability and innovation in the resources sector.

YTD Price Performance: 0.21%

Average Trading Volume: 301,616

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $122.8B

