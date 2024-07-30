BHP and Lundin Mining Form Copper Venture

BHP Group Ltd (AU:BHP) has released an update.

BHP Group Ltd and Lundin Mining Corporation have agreed to acquire Filo Corp., the owner of the Filo del Sol copper project, and form a 50/50 joint venture to develop copper projects in Argentina and Chile. This strategic partnership is expected to contribute significantly to Argentina’s economy and aligns with BHP’s strategy to invest in early-stage copper ventures alongside partners with complementary skills. The total cash payment from BHP for this transaction is projected to be around US$2.1 billion.

For further insights into AU:BHP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.